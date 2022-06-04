Sean Dampte ‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’ album release confirms star power

“Catch me on the flight to Lagos on Friday night, brew some coffee with me on Monday morning in London, the Album…wait for it,” said London based Afrobeats and Afrofusion singer, Oluyole Oluwaseun, popularly known as Sean Dampte as he confirms his forthcoming body of work. As known of musicians all over the world whose primary content is their lifestyle, Sean Dampte has brought everyone along on the way he lives his life and consciously depicted it in his music. And this more prominent than subtle is depicted on the title of the forthcoming project.

Sean shuttles between London where he is based and Lagos, Nigeria over a count of 15 return flights in 2021 alone and 2022 hasn’t slowed Afrobeats LifeStyle king. In fact, one of his fans had said while commenting on his nature of lifestyle. “Who does that?” Only Sean Dampte can do that! One moment you could be watching his live snap stories in Nigeria, recording making merry and vibing with his team, whilst you expect to see more of him in the typical Airbnb settings peculiar to Lagos Island – in less than two days he would have surfaced in London relishing some African dishes. This cannot be made up,” the fan submitted.

Also, Sean Dampte must have given ideas of this in the viral video of one of his previous tracks, ‘Women Weed Wine’ in which he documented his Lagos life upon landing from London. He might have just reserved the rest of the storytelling for this album.

According to a press release from Dampte’s camp, the album is confirmed to be an 11-tracker tell it all album which invites you into the real life of Sean which hasn’t quite been revealed in all his past bodies of work. You would think you could define the Afro-Fusion singer but there are more sides to his creativity yet to be met.

Sean Dampte who gave credits to his in house producer Jay Ocean, Jomane, TushBeats and Joey Plus amongst others revealed that the album is set for release in the 3rd of June. According to Sean, he described the album as a twin installation – the essence of which will be fully comprehended upon release. He stated further on the inspiration peculiar to each track on the album intended to be shared prior to the arrival.

Testimonies from his close associates domiciled in Nigeria could not hide their wonder as to how he navigates through these destinations in the pursuit of his eventful career. They could tease about owning an unannounced private jet that transports him seamlessly but most importantly they understand that it’s a sacrifice Sean is committed to bring this album to live.

Garnering different experiences from London, Lagos, including brief visits to Port Harcourt, Abuja, and to also mention Kenya and Dubai promises a never-estimated-before quality of the #LFLM album.

Sean Dampte without glazing his words encouraged his audience to expect the kind of great music and sound that they have known to come from him. It’s his first ever album, and his mantra remains proven that music is to be enjoyed without noise…’’Ariwo ko ni music’’

