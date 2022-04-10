SEC committed to technology driven market- Yuguda

The Securities and Exchange Commission has restated its commitment in ensuring that technology plays a major role in enabling the Nigerian capital markets attain its full potentials.

Director General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda stated this during a meeting with the Management Team of Financial Sector Deepening Africa at the weekend in Abuja.

FSD Africa’s support is centred on the development of capital markets master plans, conducting institutional capacity assessments, and creating capacity for sustainable finance such as green bonds, helping markets to adapt to their operating climate.

Yuguda expressed the Commission’s delight with the support from FSD Africa in the areas of Human Resource transformation, Information Technology Strategy as well as Capital Market Master Plan review.

“I cannot but express my support to FSD Africa for the various supports they have given to the Commission in various areas. We are very excited about the Human Resource Transformation exercise as the report will assist the Commission in profound ways that will lead to optimal productivity of staff.

The SEC DG disclosed that the current Management is also looking at other sources of support so that the march towards that Commission that everyone wants to see in the future is very fast and very efficient.

“The Commission has also been doing a number of things

to ensure that the aim of these support is not defeated. Since we came in we have prioritised the issue of human resource management, we want to leave behind a culture of excellence.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Office FDS Africa, Mr. Mike Napier expressed excitement that the SEC decided to embark on the various initiatives in a bid to have a stronger and better capital market regulator which translates into a well regulated market.

Napier said well-functioning capital markets can play a vital role in support of inclusive economic growth by channeling long term finance into infrastructure and other large-scale projects that create jobs and improve access to markets, adding that strengthening regulatory capacity in capital markets is an essential pre-condition for building investor confidence.

He said, “We are very happy that you have taken these challenges to embark on these various initiatives to ensure that your processes are better which will ultimately lead to a better regulator for the capital market.”

Napier expressed satisfaction with the SEC for embracing innovation in a bid to becoming a progressive regulator stating that across Africa there are not many organisations that are able to do this especially given the issues of paucity of funds.