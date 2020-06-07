SEC DG: A/Ibom group demands confirmation of Uduk

The umbrella body of Akwa Ibom indigenes resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has demanded the immediate confirmation of acting director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as substantive director general.

In a statement signed by Aniefiok Ibah and Remigius Edebianga, President and Secretary General respectively, the group expressed concerns that in spite of the tremendous effort she put into making the capital market regulator, the “powers that be” are bent on scheming her out because of her minority background.

Ther group said, “It is condemnable as it is despicable and anachronistic. It qualifies as an attempt to further stick a knife in our fragile unity and also a sad reminder to the disdain with which the Niger Delta region have been treated like an orphan in a nation they have made enormous sacrifices to build.

They group appealed to “President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the confirmation of Mary Uduk who has been in acting capacity for two and half years. The new leadership and members of the board of Federal Character Commission (FCC) to wade into the matter and guarantee equal representation of all ethnic nationalities in further government`s appointments. The National Assembly should query any appointment that does not represent fairness and equality to all the ethnic nationalities.