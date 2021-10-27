SEC DG highlights importance of sports to economic devt

The important role sports play in the socio-economic development of any nation has again been emphasised.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Lamido Yuguda stated this when he was presented with the trophy won by the victorious SEC Football Team at the just concluded Central Bank of Nigeria All Financial Institutions Football Tournament.

A total of 24 football teams from different financial institutions participated in the tournament aimed at contributing to the development of sports and promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking at the presentation of the trophy in Abuja which had in attendance the management of SEC and Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi, the SEC DG expressed delight at the victory of the team during the tournament.

The SEC DG described the tournament as one of the avenues used by regulators and operators in the financial ecosystem to promote the development of sports in Nigeria.

He said, “I congratulate the team for going out, putting in your best and winning the cup for the Commission.

“You have really done the SEC proud and I hope this is one of the first in the streams of trophies that you will bring back to the Commission.