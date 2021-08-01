SEC inaugurate Securities Issuers Forum

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) is set to inaugurate the Securities Issuers Forum via webinar.

This was stated by the SEC in a statement released in Abuja weekend.

The Commission said the event which will hold on Wednesday August 4, 2021, is expected to have in attendance Chief Executive Officers and Company Secretaries of public companies.

“The objectives of issuers forums among others are to: Maintain regular contact with the regulator and policy makers: Advise the regulator and policy makers on regulations affecting companies/issuers and conduct research, organize conferences, roundtable discussions and other events for the benefit of members” The SEC stated

Also, the forum is to promote sound corporate governance and ethical conduct among members: promote healthy competitiveness among members and maintain an enabling business environment by monitoring issues of direct relevance to members.

According to the SEC, the need for a forum for issuers has become apparent in order to enable issuers monitor and respond to developments in financial regulation and/or government policies.

“The forum will also serve as a medium of regular engagement between SEC and issuers of securities in order to address challenges, improve the business environment and enhance contribution of the capital market to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“It is expected that with the establishment of SIF, SEC will be better positioned to engage issuers on capital raising opportunities to facilitate increased participation in the capital market, development of new products to meet funding needs and addressing issues relating to compliance with regulatory requirements. In all, SIF has the potential to shorten the distance between SEC and issuers of securities,” The SEC stated.

The establishment of SIF has the potential for far-reaching direct and indirect impact on other stakeholders by provision of a wider range of investment opportunities and portfolios for investors, improved access to capital to fund expansion projects and new ventures, deepening and broadening the capital market and increasing its contribution to the nation’s development.

