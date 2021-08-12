SEC partners RIMAN to deepen capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Risk Management Association of Nigeria in its quest to make more products available in the capital market as well as deepen the market.

The Director-General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda stated this in a goodwill message on RIMAN 20th International Conference held virtually.

Yuguda disclosed that from the outbreak of the pandemic to the subsequent lock down, the Commission had worked with Capital Market Operators and other industry stakeholders to ensure that the market experiences minimal destruction. We have supported and acquired the emergence of various technological driven innovations around market operations and products some of which include Fintech, Digital Assets and Crowdfunding.

He said “To support this, we developed a regulatory framework to galvanize these activities while focusing on managing the risk inherent in the products and activities in-line with our mandate of market development and investor protection.

“In supporting this innovations, we hope to build a better market, attract more investors, and reduce the demographic of the average age that presently invest in our market. We also hope to include millions whom were excluded from the capital market by making it easier for them to gain access.