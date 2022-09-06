SEC ran at deficit in 2020, 2021 – Yuguda

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Lamido Yuguda has revealed that the Commission ran at a deficit due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent economic downturn in 2021.

Yuguda said this at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/FSP interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance Tuesday in Abuja.

The SEC boss explained that in order to reduce the financial burden, the Commission reduced its workforce by almost 30 per cent by offering some top personnel a voluntary exit package.

The DG disclosed that although the Commission makes more money when the economy is buoyant, he also stated that due to the current shape of the economy, there was the need to cut cost to ensure

He said, “Mr. Chairman we were top heavy and we said before this committee that we had a plan to offer a voluntarily early exit to some of our top personnel and I am happy to report that at the end of last year we offered this scheme and quite a number of our staff took the offer and we were able to substantially reduce our work force by almost 30%.

He assured that steps are being taken to ensure that the fortunes of the SEC continue to improve for better.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Abiodun Faleke, commended the SEC for decisive steps taken in ensuring that it attains fiscal sustainability.

