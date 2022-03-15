SEC seals up Oxford International Group, 2 others over illegal activities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has sealed the premises of Oxford International Group/Oxford Commercial Services, Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions Limited/Agro Partnerships as well as Vektr Capital Investment/Vektr Enterprise for illegally engaging in capital market activities.

The SEC said the offices of the companies in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja were shut down for carrying out investment operations that fall within ambit of fund management without registration with the apex regulator contrary to the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2007.

In a statement by the SEC, “These companies do not have registration of the SEC to conduct fund management activities and have been found to promise exorbitant rates of returns to lure investors. The SEC has exercised its powers under Section 13 (w) Investments and Securities Act 2007, to shut them down.”

SEC therefore advised the public to exercise due diligence and caution in making investment decisions, adding that a valid list of lawful operators can be obtained on its website.