SEC solicits NESG’s support on economic devt

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has restated the vital role the capital market plays in the development of any country through the provision of long term funds for infrastructure development among others.

Director General of the SEC Mr. Lamido Yuguda stated this when a team from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) visited the Commission in Abuja, weekend, to collaborate with the SEC towards the development of the economy.

The SEC DG said that the capital market can actually do more in the areas of provision of necessary infrastructure for the country in a bid to support the government in its developmental efforts.

He said, “our collective economic power is bigger than the government and in many countries you find out that the capital market is actually funding the government.

Yuguda welcomed the collaboration with the NESG saying that both organisations could do more for the economic development of the country.

The SEC DG noted that the telecommunications companies are successful because no one is getting the services for free as everyone pays.

“We all pay for the services no one is getting the services for free, but when we move on our roads, we say no we do not want to pay for it. In other countries people pay for their roads and they are happy doing that, because the roads are good,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, expressed worry that the banking sector is being over stressed urging Governments and Corporates organisations to look towards the capital market for their funding needs.

Jaiyeola stated that transactions can be restructured to raise bonds, bills and all of those things that will fund whatever it is that needs to be funded without going through banks.

He said, “The securities market needs to take the bull by the horn otherwise we are going to be in perpetual debt as a Nation and that will not help us.

