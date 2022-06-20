SEC to deepen financial inclusion efforts across all segments of Society

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has reiterated its commitment to ensure that every segment of the society is covered in the ongoing financial inclusion initiative of the Federal Government.

The SEC assured that more Nigerians are captured in the digitalisation of the economy through the financial inclusion policy.

The Capital Market regulators gave this assurance in Lagos at the inaugural conference of Oriental News Nigeria with theme “Engaging with critical groups to develop effective financial inclusion initiative”

Director General Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Lamido Yuguda assured participants that with the help of the fast growing Fintech penetration in the economy and financial systems, more Nigerians will be captured and be more protected to effectively navigate the nation’s financial systems, through the enabling channels, including the capital market, insurance and savings.

Yuguda who was represented by Head Financial Inclusion Division, Market Development Department SEC,

SA’ Adatu A Faruk, said that the commission has created new standards and rules for registration and operations of FINTECH firms in the market to ensure compliance with global standard and adequate protection of investments.

The SEC DG reassured that the licenced Fintech companies will further speedy financial inclusion policy of the federal government, as well as ensuring adequate protection for their financial/ investment transactions.

The guest speaker, Managing Director APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, buttressed that financial inclusion policy of the government helps to ensures that funds that could have been deployed for entrepreneurial initiatives don’t end up in cupboards at homes.

Kurfi, who was represented by Managing Director; Chief Executive Officer Arms Securities Limited, Mr Rotimi Edui n his presentation said that the government is recording remarkable progress in the financial inclusion target, adding more hands are on deck to ensure that economic advantage of the country’s large population translates to financial benefits to the people and institutions.

