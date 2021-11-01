SEC to intensify monitoring, surveillance of CMOs

In a bid to curb poor market conduct, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has resolved to intensify monitoring and surveillance of the market and has vowed to apply stiff sanctions to any operator who engages in unethical conduct.

The Director-General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda stated this in an address in Lagos at the Annual Stockbrokers Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers with the theme: Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth.

Yuguda said capital market operators are the face of the market and they interact daily with investors adding that it is therefore important that they prioritise interest of investors over their own and be seen to demonstrate the highest level of integrity and transparency in conducting their activities.

According to him, “Poor conduct dissuades investors from our market and therefore counters our collective objective of broadening and deepening the market.

“We also expect that the institute will continue to make it mandatory for its members to undertake annual professional development programs that address emerging issues. I believe that this will go a long way in ensuring that the practitioners in the market are highly skilled and are equipped to make real impact towards growing the market.

Yuguda disclosed the SEC has led several initiatives to reposition the Nigerian capital market to better support sustainable economic growth and development through the articulation of responsive and adaptable Rules to support innovation and access to capital for small and medium enterprises, promotion of good corporate governance, an improved registration process, an adequate and transparent disclosure regime, enhanced enforcement machinery and dispute resolution mechanisms.

In his remarks, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market, Hon. Ibrahim Babangida said the conference is an opportunity for the CIS to do an appraisal of its activities and impart in Nigeria’s economic growth and fashion out more and better ways to assist in alleviating the dwindling economy of the country as well as salvaging it from the present economic quagmire.