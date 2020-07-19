SEC working to attract more investors – Yuguda

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the Commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.

Yuguda who spoke during an interview in Abuja weekend, said this would help attract more retail investors to the capital market and ensure steady growth.

According to him, “We need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way we can attract investments.

“we are aware that some investors have left their money due to the Herculean procedures involved in getting them, hence our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments, with that, we can increase investor confidence. We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties.

“When that happens people can be motivated to come back to the market. Unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of. We should make our local individual investors the key to succeed in our quest to rebound the market. Local investors don’t have anywhere to go to, and as long as they trust us, they will remain.

He stated that the Commission has zero tolerance for sharp practices in the capital market and urged stakeholders to ensure that they operate according to laid down rules and regulations.