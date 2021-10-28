Secession: Ohaneze wants FG to assent request by northern groups for South-east exit

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Wednesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the request of Northern groups to allow South-eastern zone exit from Nigeria.

Some Northern groups had gone to an Abuja High Court to seek the exit of South-east from the country.

Ohanaeze in a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by its Secretary General Okechukwu Isiguzoro alleged that Igbo race were no longer safe in Nigeria as there is conspiracies against them.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has assessed the standpoints of the Northern Groups that approached Abuja Federal High Court to request that the National Assembly should be coerced by the Court before their conclusion of the ongoing constitutional amendment to allow the south-east to exit from Nigeria.

“The plaintiffs, led by Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam, explained that their action is informed on the need to curtail violence and destruction as a result of the agitation for secession championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We described this Northern tricks against southeast as a welcome development, We are supporting the Igbo lawyers led by Chuks Maoma SAN on their verdicts to join the suit, as the Northern Group is sponsored by politicians to tow this destructive routes.

“Ohanaeze applauded the Northern groups for indirectly divulging that there are clandestine conspiracies from the North to push out the Southeast out of Nigeria, as being championed by the Coalition of Northern Nigeria Groups,” the exponents of these demonic and erratic campaigns to exit the southeast from Nigeria were sponsored by Northern Governors, and we are urging the Federal Government to assent to their requests since it appears that south-Easterners are no longer acceptable and protected by the Federal authorities in policies and practices.

“All these shenanigans are afraid of IGBO succeeding President Buhari in 2023,” the Northern coalition forces are considered to be disciples of late Mallam Maitama Sule, who was the first to admit that southeast deserves to succeed Buhari in 2023, we cautioned that Igbos are already on the ground, and we are open to all options either to remain as part of Nigeria or FG to assent to the Northern conspiracy theories of exiting the southeast from Nigeria, It’s high time Federal Government negotiates with Igbo because Nigeria Unity is negotiable”.