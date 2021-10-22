Secondus moves to stop PDP national convention

The national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for October 30 to 31 in Abuja is being threatened as the suspended national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, approached an Appeal Court to stop the convention and reverse his suspension.

Secondus in a document obtained by Blueprint Weekend is seeking the leave of the court to force the party to retain the pre-suspension status quo by returning him to his seat.

His lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), in a letter addressed to Chief E. O. Oddey of Odey and Odey Solicitors, counsel to the defendants, warned the party officials to stay action on the proposed national convention, otherwise, every action taken at the convention would be null and void.

Oyetibo in the letter wrote, “We act for the Appellant in the above captioned matter, Prince Uche Secondus, who was the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prior to the institution of suit number PHC/2183/CS/2021, and wish to bring to your attention the following facts:

“On 23 August 2021 one Mr Ibeawuchi E. Alex and four others jointly instituted Suit No PHC/2183/CS/2021 at the High Court of Rivers State, PortHarcourt Judicial Division against Prince Uche Secondus and the PDP as Defendants.

‘On 10 September 2021, the High Court of Rivers State delivered its judgment in the Suit whereby Prince Uche Secondus was, inter alia, restrained from performing the functions of the office of National Chairman of the PDP.

“An appeal has been filed and entered against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Judicial Division.

“In addition, an application on notice has been filed in which Prince Uche Secondus is seeking, inter alia, the following orders: An order of injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, the 6th respondent herein, whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives from holding or conducting its national convention scheduled for 30th and 31st October 2021 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.

He said the application has since been served on the respondents in the appeal.

Notwithstanding the service of the application for injunction, the appellant said “it has come to the notice of our client that the PDP and its officers continue to prepare to hold the national convention on 30 and 31st October 2021.”

Sounding note of warning, Oyetibo said, “This letter is intended to draw your attention to the position of the law of Nigeria. We trust that you will wisely advise the Peoples Democratic Party and its officers in this regard.”