Secondus: Supreme Court orders substituted service on PDP, others

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered that all processes relating and emanating to the appeal filed by the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, challenging his removal from office, be served on all the defendants by substituted means by pasting same on the walls of the head office of the party at Wadata House, Abuja.

The order of the apex court followed an exparte application moved by counsel to Secondus, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

The senior lawyer had specifically sought the leave of the court to serve the notice of appeal filed on November 8, 2021; record of appeal transmitted on November 11, 2021; Appellant brief of argument filed on October 18, 2021 and all other processes in the appeal on the walls of the respondents by substituted means to wit: “by pasting the processes at the 6th respondents (PDP) head office at Wadata Plaza, plot 1970, Micheal Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.”

After listening to Maduabuchi, Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, who led a five-member panel of Justices of the court granted the exparte application.

Related

No tags for this post.