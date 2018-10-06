Secondus to Nigerians: Take back your country in 2019

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus at Special convention to elect presidential candidate for 2019 general elections charged Nigerians to take back the country from the failed All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government.

Declaring the convention open, Secondus at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, said that “this convention presents Nigerians with another opportunity to take back their country from the failed All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Presidential aspirants at the venue include at Press time include, Vice President, Alh Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto, Attaihiru Bafarawa, former governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He recounted that “for 16 years the PDP piloted the affairs of this country without blaming any body, like we are witnessing today. Our party is now rebranded, transformed and enhanced from opposition party to ruling party.

Secondus lamented that, ” today all is not well with Nigeria, the situation everywhere in Nigeria is disturbing. This point to the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have what it takes to manage the affairs of Nigeria.

“Propaganda can take you to power, but cannot help you in governance. On corruption, the EFCC that was created by the PDP to fight corruption has now become a tool use by APC to pursue its agenda, under APC, corruption has become monumental. Our economy is stagnated and joblessness is at it embarrassing level, he noted.

He also lamented that, “Our fear is such that free and fair is not in the agenda of 2019 . we shall use every Democratic means to ensure that. I salute the people of Osun and Ekiti that help to bring to the front the rigging plan of the APC.

He expresses hope that, the outcome of the party’s convention will bring back PDP to rescue Nigeria and set the country back on the part of growth.

Secondus assured the aspirants of a free, fair and credible process which outcome will be acceptable to all.