Secondus warns INEC against manipulating 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that history would be unkind to the leadership of the commission if it fails to conduct free and fair elections in 2019.

‎

Secondus, who gave the warning in Abuja while receiving the Economic Community of West Africa states (ECOWAS) Election Observation team led by Mohammad Ibn Chambas, alleged that the electoral commission was working in conjunction with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the election in 2019.

He, however, declared that manipulation of election in 2019 would be a recipe for crisis in the country and the INEC Chairman would be held accountable.

Prince Secondus alleged that the Commission used the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as rehearsal to practice their rigging strategy for 2019.

“They have finished their rigging arrangements with pre loaded cards and special election result sheets all doctored to favour the ruling APC

“The INEC chairman has no strong will to follow our electoral laws and constitution as well as the laid down international standards in his processes towards 2019 and we want to let the world know this before it happens

“They have finished plots to isolate states of Kano, Benue, Rivers, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Imo and Kwara and Lagos for disruption during the general election so they can plan well to mobilize the rigging”.

He alleged that the commission’s rigging agenda was being propelled by the security agencies especially with the current Inspector General of Police who had proved to be the most violent bias Police boss in the country.

Further, he said the PDP was using the INEC template they saw in Ektiti and Osun states to reiterate its lack of confidence in the commission as nothing had happened to show that there was going to do anything different from what they did in those two states.

Prince Secondus advised INEC to disregard the size of Nigeria and go to Ghana and pick some lessons on how to conduct free and fair elections.

The leader of the five man team of the sub region body Mohammed stressed the need to have credible elections in Nigeria as it would go a long way to deep en democracy in the region.

