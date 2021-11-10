Secret manhunt for Biafra activists: Group writes NHRC, IGP, DSS, others

A human rights organisation, International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative, has called the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), to the undeclared secret manhunt for people suspected to be Biafra activists in Enugu state.

The organisation gave the example of the invasion on the residence of citizen Chuks Egwuatu by the men of the Department of State Security (DSS), at Topland Amechi Road, Enugu, and the arrest of four of his siblings.

In a letter written to the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) and copied to Inspector General of Police (IGP), DSS DG, Amnesty International as well as Human Rights Watch, president of the organisation, Comrade Osmond Ugwu, drew attention to the injustice and human rights infringement and called on the security agents to release those detained.

Ugwu also pointed out that the security agents invaded Egwuatu’s residence and when they could not get him, arrested his relatives instead.

The letter reads: “Attention of International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative has been drawn to a secret operation of Nigeria security agents of mop-up activities and manhunt of people, particularly the youth in Southeast Nigeria suspected to be Biafra activists.

“These secret operations suspected to be targeted at eliminating them manifested on Monday, 8th November, 2021 when many people alleged to be Nigeria security agents invaded the house of one Chuks Egwuatu at No 3 Asha street, Topland Amechi Road Enugu by 5am with the aim of taking him away secretly for elimination without trace.

“A source informed IS4PAHRI that “Nigeria DSS, Army and Police raided the house of Mr Egwuatu on Monday morning by 5 AM to arrest him. They violently struck on his doors and shattered the glass windows. They were busy shouting open the door now or we fire

this house now. At first, the attackers were suspected to be armed robbers because of their aggressive approach.

“Our source informed us that Nigerian DSS, Army and Police have placed Mr Egwuatu on wanted list and have insisted that he surrenders himself to the DSS as precondition for releasing his siblings. We were also informed that at the moment, Mr Egwuatu is reported to have been in hiding without a place to lay his head for fear of being killed.”