SEC’s CMC meeting to discuss Fintech roadmap implementation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to hold the Second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in 2021 from Thursday August 12 to Friday 13, 2021.

The meeting is scheduled to hold virtually through Zoom with key stakeholders in the capital market meeting on August 12, while the usual interface with the press, on the outcome of the CMC meeting, will take place on Friday August 13.

According to the SEC, “Attendance to both events is strictly by invitation. Invited participants will be sent unique links with which to join the meeting”.

The CMC was primarily established to serve as a medium for exchange of ideas among market stakeholders as well as an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address challenges, improve market operations and enhance the regulatory framework. It is an industry-wide committee comprising members of the SEC, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups and other stakeholders. The CMC meets every quarter.

During the meeting, issues bordering on implementation of the Ten Year Capital Market Master Plan, implementation of the Fintech Roadmap, the commodities trading ecosystem roadmap as well as other salient matters relating to the capital market and the economy would be discussed.