Sector performance: We’ve developed coherent transportation policy- Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that his administration developed a transport policy which after implementation will improve sector performance and attract private investment.

“In a press statement in Kano Sunday, the governor stated that under the reform, a new transport authority will soon be established to regulate and manage the transport system in the state.”

He stated that transportation is one of the major factors required for sustainable socio-economic development and added that it warrants convening formal discussions on the sector to harvest practical recommendations that can improve it for better operations.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, stated this while declaring open the executive session of the 16th edition of the National Council On Transportation held in Kano.

He commended the selection of the theme for the council of transport meeting-“Sustainable Transportation: A Panacea for National Development”, saying the theme gives him the impression that the country is on the path of overcoming national development challenges based on the fact that transport industry is a sector if exploited optimally will stimulate the needed economic transformation in the country.

The governor also revealed that his administration in its effort of ensuring safety of lives of road users has introduced a Computerised Vehicle Inspection designed to reduce road traffic crashes and fatality.

“These efforts have helped tremendously in sanitising traffic flow, improved commercial activities and accorded the metropolis a modern outlook,” Ganduje said.

He also expressed his appreciation on the various projects being executed by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, which he said will go a long way in contributing to the socio-economic development of Kano state.

On his part, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated that the draft of National Transport Policy is being reviewed by a cabinet committee headed by the vice president preparatory to its approval by the Federal Executive Council.

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Transportation recently inaugurated an inter-ministerial steering committee with private sector in order to provide leadership oversight for the execution of the Road Transport Transformation Programme.

While explaining that the ministry is fully involved in the ongoing development of the medium and long term development plans for the year 2021-2025 and the agenda 2050, the minister called on all the stakeholders in the transportation industry to deploy ways of attracting the private investors to the sector so as to fast track closing of the transport infrastructural gaps of the nation.