Security agencies kill 1, foil bandits’ attack on Kaduna community

Soldiers and operatives of Kaduna state police command have foiled bandits’ attack on Akwando Village in Kachia local government of Kaduna state, killing one bandit and recovering one AK-47 rifle.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kaduna state Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, who made this known on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the corpse has been deposited in a morgue, while normalcy has returned to the area following the military and police joint operation.

“The operatives of Kaduna Police Command in collaboration with Nigerian army and Navy had on 11th April, 2022 at about 1600hrs acted on information that some scrupulous elements with sophisticated weapons suspected to be bandits have invaded Akwando Village in Kachia LGA to ferment their usual carnage.

“On getting the information the combined team of the operative immediately deployed to the location to prevent the criminals from carrying out their nefarious mission.

“The criminal elements on sighting the operatives started firing following which the operatives returned fire with tactic and precision and succeeded in neutralizing one bandit and recovered from him an Ak47 rifle loaded with 17 rounds of live ammunition while the remaining bandits flee with bullet wounds.

“The corpse has since been deposited at Kachia General Hospital as investigation and rigorous patrol is ongoing with a view to apprehending the fleeing bandits to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has since been restored to the affected community while information from general public regarding suspected gun injury will be highly appreciated and will be treated with absolute confidentiality.”