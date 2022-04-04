Security agents desert Imo roads as sit-at-home continues 

The weekly Monday sit-at-home protest has continued in Imo state despite several denials by the leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it has cancelled it unless it falls on a day their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is billed to appear in court.

While monitoring the situation Monday, our correspondent gathered that security agents were nowhere to be found as a few vehicles plied the roads, while a few pedestrians were seen on the streets going from one place to another.

As usual, banks, business centres, markets, schools and other public places were deserted for fear of being attacked by unknown gunmen.

In the past seven days, the state has witnessed the destruction of a police station, a serving commissioner’s country home and that of a council headquarters with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), thus sounding it loud and clear that “it is not yet over in the state.”