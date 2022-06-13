Security agents kill bandit, foil kidnap operation, recover AK-47, 9 motorcycles

A combined team of police and military on Monday foiled a kidnapping attack along Kaduna-Abuja Highway, killing one bandit and recovering one AK-47 and nine motorcycles.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna state command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, noting that the intervention followed a routine patrol by the combined team along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway at Sabon Sara.

“The dividend of the renewed vigor and purposeful synergy between the Police and the Military in Kaduna state came to the fore yet again on Monday 13th June 2022 at about 0255hrs

“The combined team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the Nigerian army Operation Thunder Strike while on routine patrol along Kaduna –Abuja highway at Sabon Sara had an encounter with armed bandits’ who were on their nefarious mission along the busy highway.

“The marauding armed bandits were intercepted at the above mentioned point where exchange of fire ensued as a result of which the friendly forces succeeded in truncating the bandits mission forcing them to retreat into the forest as one bandit was neutralised.

“Upon search of the general area, an AK47 rifle and nine bandits operational motorcycles were recovered while the high spirited operatives are not resting on their oars in ensuring the safety of motorists and other legitimate road users.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state, CP Yekini A. Ayoku is highly elated with the exemplary commitment and gallantry exhibited by this combined team and assured them that their sacrifices towards ensuring public safety will not go unrewarded.

“As it is expected that the injured criminal elements will be hibernating around the nearby communities to access healthcare services, the CP called on the general public to report any person or group nursing gunshot wound to the nearest security formation as he assured them of prompt response at all time,” DSP Jalige said.

