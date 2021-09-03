Security agents neutralize bandits in Zamfara

Police tactical operatives in Zamfara state, in collaboration with other security agencies, have repelled a large number of armed bandits, who came to Shinkafi town in their hundreds, with intent to attack innocent people of the area.

In a statement issued to Newsmen in Gusau Friday, the the Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the bandits, who were from the camp of a notorious bandits kingpin, “TURJI” were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the Joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi to safeguard the lives and property of the community.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds,” he explained.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N Elkana, had already directed the immediate deployment of more security operatives to complement the existing security arrangements that will curtail any further attack by the bandits.

“The Commissioner of Police further commended the resilience of the operatives and charged them to sustain the tempo so that the state can be adequately protected,” he stated.