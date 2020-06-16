Security challenges threatening reconstruction activities in Borno – Commissioner





Security challenges in the past one year in Borno state have threatened reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement activities in some local government areas of the state.



Governor Umara Babagana Zulum said reconstruction and rehabilitation activities will resume fully in the areas whenever there is assurance from security agents in the LGAs concerned.



The Borno state Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio, stated this at an inter- ministerial press briefing held at the multipurpose hall of the Government House, Maiduguri, Tuesday.



Gubio added that the ministry experienced a number of challenges such as insecurity, terrain, inaccessibility and transportation, which truncated the efforts and plans of the state government and threatened the ministry’s zeal to carry out reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the areas, especially in 5 LGs of the extreme northern part of the state; Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa, Mobbar and Gubio.



He stated that, “Despite the threats and challenges, Governor Zulum within 12 months of his administration and first year in office was able to reconstruct and rehabilitate properties destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and relocate the IDPs and civil authorities among others.



“However, plans are on top gear to commence work in Baga, Kukawa and Cross Kauwa among others, hence the level of destruction is less and security assured.



“Lake Chad Basin Authority facilities destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents are yet to be reconstructed and rehabilitated to enable farming activities resume and create job opportunities for the people.



“Nevertheless, the ministry has completed all reconstruction activities inherited from the immediate past government while new construction works have been embarked upon,” Mustapha said.