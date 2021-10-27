Security: FCTA cautions traditional rulers against illegal miners

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has cautioned graded traditional rulers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against habouring any foreigner in the guise of mining activities, as such could lead to security threat within their respective domains.



The minister who gave this charge at the 4th security meeting between the office of the Minister of State, Area Council Chairmen and the FCT Council of Graded Chiefs, also called on the traditional rulers to report any suspicious foreigner within their domain to security agency for profiling.



Aliyu, stated that the FCT as the seat of government would continue to guard against the infiltration of illegal miners that could possibly pose security challenges to residents as witnessed in Zamfara and other affected states in the North west region of the country.

She used the occasion to reveal that the administration was collaborating with the Ministry of Mines and Steel to put an embargo on mining activities in the nation’s capital.

“I want to use this forum to remind our royal fathers that the seat of the federal government is here, the fabric of Nigeria existence is here. Therefore, I want to passionately appeal that let us not open the territory to foreigners in the guise of mining activities.



“They might offer us the Greek gifts, they will offer to develop our communities. It might look golden to us, they will offer us money in exchange for our freedom and our land. Do not accept such offers, rather report such to the security agencies for immediate action.

“Please let us save our territory. Let us save our people. Let us save our patrimony. Let us save our right to live peaceful and coexist. It is better than silver and gold. I am appealing to our royal fathers to please watch out and report immediately, any of these activities or any foreign body within your domain. We cannot allow what is happening in Zamfara and other states to happen in the seat of government,” Aliyu stated.



Responding on behalf of other chiefs, the chairman of FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Ona of Abaji, Dr. Adamu Baba Yunusa, commended the FCT Minister of State for coming up with the initiative aimed at tackling security challenges in rural communities.

He pledged the commitment of traditional rulers in ensuring that peace reigns in rural areas, even as he tasked the Administration to scale up youth employment with a view to reducing crime.