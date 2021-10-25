Security: FG to construct shooting ranges at airports

The Federal Government has said construction of shooting ranges at major airports in Nigeria is nearing completion as part of measures to train aviation security personnel in the industry.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika made the disclosure while declaring open the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, Security Week in Abuja on Monday.

Senator Hadi Sirika said the Federal Executive Council recently approved the the deployment of (K-9) security at the country’s airports following the ministry of aviation presentation.

The minister, who was represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu said this is expected to upscale the safeguarding of national and international civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference in limits yet to be recorded in Nigeria’s history.

Sirika said ” we are working with FAAN and other stakeholders to quickly actualize the approval of the FEC for Aviation Security personnel to bear arms… we are currently addressing the challenges related to damaged, incomplete and non-existent perimeter fences at Nigeria because as the first layer of defence, airport perimeters will minimise attacks, prevent incursion and enhance general security.”

Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu said following the International Civil Aviation Organisation ICAO’s re-launch of the Year of Security Culture (YOSC) 2021, FAAN in collaboration with key stakeholders in November 2020 designed an approved AVSEC roadmap.

The roadmap, in line with the Nigerian Airports Security Week theme: ‘Promoting Security Culture in Nigerian Airports’ covers awareness workshops/seminars/ symposium, Policy and process articulation, enhance security reporting system and community relations.