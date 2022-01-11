Security: Folarin installs 545 solar street light in Oyo Central

The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, has hinted of his readiness to address insecurity and enhance economic activities of Oyo Central senatorial district.

Senator Folarin who is the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District dropped this hint while speaking on his installation of 545 solar streetlights in the eleven local government areas of the senatorial district.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content maintained that the installation of the solar streetlights would go a long way in addressing insecurity and enhance economic activities in Oyo Central senatorial district.

He, however, charged the beneficiary communities to take ownership of the 545 solar-powered street lights and as well guard the infrastructure against vandalism.

Speaking further, Senator Folarin disclosed that the installation of the solar streetlights would be extended to other communities in the Oyo Central senatorial district.

The newly-elected APC chairman in Oyo Central, Dr. Joshua Oyebamiji, in his remarks declared that the solar streetlights were distributed across the 11 LGAs of the Oyo Central senatorial district.

Commending Senator Folarin, the Oyo Central senatorial district APC Chairman said the solar street lights were installed in Ajegunle market in Oyo; Oko market in Surulere; Akanra, Amuloko, Kaara and Ojoo Hausa markets in Ibadan”.

Distinguished Senator also lit up Monatan/ Adogba and Bishop Phällip Academy/Molade in Egbeda LGA”, he said.

Dr Oyebamiji added, ” also in Akinyele local government area, Orogun, Idi Omo, Lagbe, Oluana, and Off Ojo/Lagos Expressway, Agidigbo FM Area were captured”

The Oyo Central APC Chairman gave details of the areas where the solar streetlights were installed as in Gbedun, Araro, Idi Osan, ldi Ose/Olosa Oko Road, Gbada Efon, Odeyale, Oremeji, Bioku, Olosa Oko, Olounda and Ajia in Ona Ara communities.

He pointed out that other areas are Soka junction and Odo Ona Kekere of Oluyole LGA as well as Olounda Aba and Igbo Elerin in Lagelu local government area and in Akinmorin /SPED /Iware in Afijio LGA; Fashola Community in Oyo West LGA; Jabataa Community in Oyo East LGA; Bashorun Community in Atiba LGA as well as Ayede, Temidire, Alase, Oniru and Oke Awo, Iroo village, Olokoo Village and Olugusi Village in Ogo-Oluwa LGA.

“Some villages in Surulere LGA of Oyo Central have also been lit up by Folarin, which included Elewuro, Dabonin, Monijuku, Olubuse, Idiosan, Ilota, Oko, Idiya, Idi Aro and Idi Apa. Also lit up are Elekuro Junior High School, Elekuro Senior High School, Aba Onde Junior High School, Aba Onde Senior High School as well as almost completed multibillion naira hospital facilitated by Senator Folarin.”