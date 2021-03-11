Security: Forum lauds Gov Bello’s efforts

The Niger State Forum (NSDF) has lauded Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for t his efforts he is putting up to overcome challenges facing the state.

The forum led by the Minister of State, Foriegn Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, gave the commendation Tuesday in a visit to the governor at , Minna.

The minister said the group was in Minna to formally meet with the governor as well as commiserate with him over heightened challenges.

He added that the forum was established to compliment efforts of the governor and by extension the state in overcoming challenges affecting the state.

He said: “We felt those of us living in need to compliment the government by supporting and contributing our own quota. Most of us are heading various agencies and ministries, hence it is time for us to give back to the public.”

He said issues ranging from human capital , and rural , deficit, extractive industries, revenue generation for the state, challenges and other issues have been identified for attention in various committees of the forum.

Ambassador Dada said that there are many Nigerlites in , and that their wealth of experiences and contributions bring positive impact to the state.

