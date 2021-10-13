Security is everybody’s business, says Etsu Nupe



The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has said ensuring the security of the lives and property of Nigerians is everybody’s business.

The Etsu Nupe spoke at his palace in Bida on Wednesday when the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Niger State, Mr Monday Bala-Kuryas, paid him a courtesy call.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, noted that the Police and other security agencies require the support of the citizens to enable them diligently combat the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

He lauded the security agencies for doing their best in the face of the acute paucity of manpower and logistics.

The monarch said that the district and village heads in the emirate were forging sustainable synergies with the security agencies .

“They are routinely passing credible intelligence information which is also being sent to the appropriate authorities .

“The right actions are always taken and most crimes are nipped in the bud.

“I am assuring that this level of support would be sustained, as without peace and security the nation cannot develop,” Abubakar averred.



Speaking earlier, Bala-Kuryas urged the people of the state to continue giving useful information to the police, to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality..

He commended the Etsu Nupe for the relative peace being enjoyed in his domain,saying, “the emirate is the most peaceful in the state.”.

He promised to make the emirate more peaceful and called for cooperation of traditional institutions to fight crimes and criminality.The CP told the emir that he was at his palace to seek royal blessing from him, adding that the police would not undermin the role of traditional institution in complementing the effort of security operatives in checkmating criminal activities.

