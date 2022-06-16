Security: Kano bastion of peace, stability – Ganduje 

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has described Kano as a leading pace-setter in the quest for creating a coherent and sustainable architectural security blueprint in the country, adding that courtesy of the effort his administration put in place, the state has become a bastion of stability and peace.

Speaking at the passing out parade of senior ASP Cader officers held at the premises of the Police Academy (POLAC) in Wudil town, Thursday, Ganduje stated that in spite of the prevailin security situation in the country, his administration has made a considerable in road in creating synergy with operating security agencies in the state for the menace of insecurity to be nipped in the bud.

He said no nation on earth could ever progress with the vestiges of terror, wreaking havoc on peace-loving citizens and that the despicable atrocities they committed against innocent people had abysmally turned the hand of the clock backward.

He posited that with the proactive measures taken by his administration, the disturbing spate of abominable crimes had been kept at bay.

He added that without synergy among security agencies the state wouldn’t have enjoyed considerable leverage in entrenching a modicum of stability and peace, adding that he took the task of according logistical support for them to wax stronger in the business of bursting crimes.

He said: “We have committed huge resources in the area of security and the result had been a spectacular one. Kano is second to none in the northern part of the country as far as peace and stability is concerned. We will never rest on our oars in coming up with more efforts aimed at sustaining the giant strides we have so far effected.”

Speaking earlier, the commandant of the academy, Assistant-Inspector General of Police, Abdulrahaman Ahamad, said the position of the academy being a formidable trainer in the area of training and producing competent Police personnel had been widely cherished, acknowledged and highly revered all over the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

