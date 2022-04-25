Security: Kano, most peaceful state in Nigeria – Gawuna 





Kano state acting governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has reaffirmed the commitment of the state government towards ensuring the security of lives and properties of its citizens, saying Kano is the most peaceful state in the country.

He made the assertion Monday when a delegation of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) from the National Institute for Security Studies paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

He stated that in its efforts, the state government has expanded its security council to accommodate various security agencies through holding of meetings regularly to access the stable situation in the state.

“You are in Kano, one of the most peaceful states in the country. The state is enjoying stability due to the concern and commitment shown by our governor,” he said.

Gawuna pointed out that the state government has interest in the institute and its programmes because they are meant to enhance security in the country.

He appreciation for seeing participants from other states, related agencies and other neighbouring countries, and assured of continued cooperation and collaboration with the institute to achieve the set objectives of security matters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

