Security operatives repel attack on another Imo Police station, gun down 4 bandits 

Another police station in Imo state, precisely at Omuma, the country home of the governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Oru East Local Government Area (LGAhas been attacked.

The attack happened 24 hours after Umuguma Police station in Owerri West LGA of the state was burnt with police officers killed.

According to a release made available to newsmen Sunday by the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, on Saturday March 20, 2022 around 3am, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)/Eastern Security Network(ESN) came in large numbers with different kinds of Improvised Explosive Devces (IED) to Omuma Police station and shot sporadically.

The statement however, said the attackers were swiftly repelled “by the combat ready Imo Police Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately, positioning themselves professionally and strategically.

“The Police operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process, four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while other scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining varying degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the security operatives.”

Abattam further disclosed that on the spot, five undetonated different capacities of IEDs were recovered from the neutralised bandits and charms and that the Police anti-bomb unit had taken custody of the bombs for detonation.

Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums, and to recover their arms/ammunition since they could not go far because of the huge damage done to them, the statement added.