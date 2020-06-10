Security: Plateau speaker assures police of support

The speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has assured the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka of lawmakers’ unalloyed support in the fight against crimes in the state.

Speaker Ayuba stated this while responding to the CP who was on a courtesy call, Wednesday, at his office in the assembly complex, Jos.

“We have recorded attacks in Irigwe, Rukuba, Riyom, Mangu and some other parts of the state.

“We are ready as the representatives of the people to work with you to address these attacks. willing to do it in order to reduce the killings,’’ he assured.

Egbuka told the legislators that the command under his leadership was prepared to work with the lawmakers to restore peace in Plateau.

“If there is any time to restore the peace Plateau is known for, it is now.

“I am not new to Plateau because I schooled in Federal Government College, Jos and also I served as Area Commander of Nigeria Police Force, Langtang.

“Plateau is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If there is peace, tourism will definitely thrive,’’ he said.