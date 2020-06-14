Security remains my main priority – Zannah

Honorable Usman Zannah, an APC member Representing Kaga / Gubio / Magumeri federal constituency of Borno state speaks to AHMID LAWAL on security situation in the state and many other issues.

What has been your experience in the National Assembly?

Well I have been in the executive all my life, I served as a commissioner for almost eight years, so coming to the national assembly as a legislator has been another good experience to me. Though I am still learning I am learning fast the business of law making. The experience is wonderful because serving the country is one big dream fulfilled. I hope to offer my best because it has been very interesting, even though demanding.

Bills sponsored

I have sponsored so many motions and bills bordering on security, because my constituency is affected by insurgency. All my motions have been geared towards ensuring the government brings lasting solutions to insecurity. I moved the motion that made the Speaker of the House of Representatives to invite the service Chiefs to speak on the situation in Borno state.

I sponsored a bill for establishing a Federal Entrepreneurship Centres in all the Local Government Areas of the federation. Also I sponsored a bill for the federal government to provide a Kidney dialysis machine to all federal institutions across the country. I also raised a motion on IDPs situation, which led to the house to set up a high powered ad hoc committee to visit Borno state to have first hand information on the plight of Internal Displaced Persons. And NEMA responded with relief materials.

Some achievements

My primary concern has been the protection of my constituencies because without peace and adequate security you cannot hold elections in my local government. So security has been my first priority. I have donated a 500KVA transformer to improve power supply in Magumeri communities, facilitated the provision of electricity to Benisheikh, the headquarters of Kaga local government.

I also secured a Social Investment Programme job for 60 persons from my constituency. They could have commenced work but for the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides, secured employment to six people at the federal level as well as offered scholarships worth N9 million to 600 less privileged students in my constituency

Call for the sack of the Service Chiefs?

I am not in support of the call for their sack rather I will like to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for making an indigene of Borno state, one of the Service Chiefs. The National Security Adviser is also from Borno state. Instead of calling for their removal I will ask them to improve on what they have done. The troops should improve by changing tactics and not allow the insurgents to be the first to attack the people. We are tired of hearing that the troops repealed attacks from insurgents.

Governor Zulum’s many awards

My governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is a workaholic. He makes sure the IDPs are positively touched. He knows the needs of Borno people. He even ensures that in remote villages feel the presence of his administration. This was how he worked when he was in the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement; he stayed in Bama for four months at a time when the insurgency was at the peak.

Achievements of the APC under President Buhari’s five years administration?

A lot. For example before President Buhari was elected in 2015, I was a commissioner in Borno state then, and out of the 27 local government areas 22 were in the hands of Boko Haram. But under all have been reclaimed. It’s a great achievement.

Call on NASS to slash its budget

COVID 19 has affected the price of oil and naturally that means the budget has to be pruned since oil money largely finances the budget. So we had to review the budget but not every aspect of the budget. All other countries have equally trimmed their budgets.