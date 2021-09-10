Security situation in Nigeria unprecedented – Perm sec

Permanent Secretary Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola, Thursday, described the security challenges bedeviling the country as not only hydra –headed but also unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.



Adesola said this at the G7 technical security meeting held in Abuja over the present security challenges and criminality.

The G7 group comprises Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states.



He advised the Commissioners of Police, top officers of the Department of Security Service, the military and other security agencies at the meeting to take the deliberations serious and save the states and the country from devastating tide of insecurity.

Following the increase in security challenges, the permanent secretary advised governors of the G7 states to equip various security agencies.

He called on the G7 states to protect the FCT from being vulnerable to any act of criminality and attack.

He said: : “It is very instructive that we all come to terms with the ugly and horrifying security situation bedeviling the G7 states in particular and the nation at large. Bluntly speaking, we are faced and challenged with a situation that is not only hydra-headed, but quite unprecedented in the history of our country.



“This meeting couldn’t have come at a better time than now, given the present insecurity challenges and criminality in our nation today.

“We should bear in mind that Abuja is the nation’s capital city and as such we all do have a common stake to protect the FCT from being vulnerable to any act of criminality and attack. It Is important to remind us that Abuja, aside from being the seat of the federal government, is equally playing host to foreign Embassies and high Commissions of many countries of the world.

“The city of Abuja, strategically is the gateway of the nation and the symbol of unity to all tribes of the nation. Therefore, any major security breach or criminal act will be a gross embarrassment to the country.”



FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who is the chairman of the G7 Technical Committee, said what affects the FCT affects the rest of Nigeria.



He emphasised the importance of collaboration with all the sister agencies in order to nip criminalities in the bud.

He said: “That is why we are meeting to strategise to address the challenges now that we have banditry and cattle rustling and other criminality”.

Director Security Service, FCTA, Adamu Gwary stated that the FCT administration will do everything possible to ensure safety in Abuja and its environs.



He said: “We want to come together to forge a common front particularly on cross border crimes. We want to have a common front on information sharing.”

Nasarawa state Police Commissioner, Adesina Shoyemi, said: “The people who come to Abuja find out that they cannot cope and move to the suburb, which is why we need to monitor them properly. We are combing the nooks and crannies of the state and very soon all the criminals will be arrested.”



Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Commandant, Dr. Peter Maigari, said the meeting will focus on collaboration with other agencies through synergy building.