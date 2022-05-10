Security tactical teams repel bandits in Niger, rescue 15 victims 

The Joint Security Tactical teams in Niger state have rescued 15 persons abducted by bandits in Jallaka community, Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The victims were said to have been rescued on Monday after a gun battle to repel the attack of the bandits.

The Police, it was learnt, also recovered two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

He said the successful rescue of the victims is result of ongoing clearance operations as part of efforts to curb or eradicate banditry and other criminality in the state.

He said, “On 09/05/2022 at about 2030hrs, based on a tip-off that suspected armed bandits were sighted around Jellako village, Rafi local government area of Niger state, the joint security tactical teams with vigilante members were immediately mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.”

He explained that as a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the bandits fled the scene, adding that some of them escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

According to the PPRO, while the hoodlums scampered for their lives, they abandoned two of their motorcycles and the 15 victims abducted at different locations in the state.

“The victims were rescued unhurt by the teams and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the two motorcycles were equally recovered,” he said.

He assured that the victims will later be re-united with their families after the medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas wishes to reassure Nigerlites and members of the public that the Police and other security agencies in the state will not relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality until a peaceful and more secured environment is achieved in the bandits infested areas,” he said.

