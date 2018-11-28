Security tight as Buhari storms Maiduguri, 10 days after Soldiers’ death at Metele

All is set and security beefed up for President Muhamsdu Buhari arrival in Maiduguri, Borno State, to address officers of the Nigerian Army at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference at the Command Guest House Maiduguri.

The conference is organised quarterly to review activities of the Nigerian Army, operations and exercise with a view to improving on them. The President is also visiting 10 days after Soldiers were reportedly killed in Metele.

Blueprint currently in Maiduguri reports that President Buhari’s presence at the event, the first since he assumed office as President and Commander-in -Chief of the Armed Force, is expected to serve as moral booster for officers and soldiers, especially in view of the resent Book Haram attack on military base in Metele, in Northern Borno state, where scores of soldiers were killed.

He is also expected to also address issues bothering on welfare of military officers and soldiers as well as issue of equipment to fight insurgency.

Buhari is also expected to use the occasion to assure people of the North east on his administration’s commitment to end terrorism.

After addressing the officers at the venue of conference, he is expected to address the troops at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.‎