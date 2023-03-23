SEDI donates N6.5m laboratory equipment to Niger schools 

The Managing Director Science Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Minna, Professor Mohammed Baba Ndaliman, has donated mobile digital science laboratory equipments worth N6.5 million to selected primary and secondary schools in Niger state.

Ndalimam distributed the equipments Thursday in Minna and restated the determination of the institute towards assisting host community schools with trending science laboratory kits to encourage students in embracing science subjects.

He stated that six primary schools, 7 Junior Secondary Schools and 2 Senior Secondary Schools are beneficiaries of the gesture.

He listed some of the beneficiary schools to include Kaduna primary and secondary schools, Government Science College, Chanchaga, Federal Government College, Global Greenfield Academy, Bida and Galaxy International School, Minna.

He stated that the donation of the mobile science laboratory equipments is also part of the corporate social responsibility to the host communities.

