See your reelection as call for good governance, Alao tells Makinde

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has charged Governor Seyi Makinde to see the renewal of his mandate as a call to give good governance and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo state.

The APC Chieftain in a congratulatory message on Monday personally signed by him to Governor Makinde on his reelection for second term said the victory was the wishes of the people of the state and a reflection of the trust they have in the governor.

The Asiwaju of Irokoland emphasised that Makinde also “needs to work harder to make the state a pride among other states in the country in order to earn the respect of all”, saying “it is important for the governor to focus more attention on areas that are germane such as education, security, health, grading of feeder roads, creation of jobs for the youths and state of the environment”.

“I want to sincerely congratulate Governor Seyi Makinde on his reelection as the governor of our dear state. The victory is nothing but what the people want at the present moment and a reflection of their confidence on the governor to pilot the affairs of the state for another four years,” he said.

Engr Alao added, “with the election all over and victory coming the way of Governor Makinde, it is an opportunity for him to work harder and give the best to Oyo State in terms of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people to make the state one of the best if not the best in the country.”

Stressing that he would constantly engage in constructive criticism to put Gov Makinde administration on its toes, the APC Chieftain said, with election come and gone, the governor must have a large heart to accommodate all and see himself as governor of all irrespective of political affiliation.

Engr Alao who pointed out that the task of moving the state forward requires the support of every stakeholder prayed for a successful tenure for the governor and enjoined all to support him in their respective capacity in order to achieve the best for the state.

The APC Chieftain maintained that the time has come for politics to take the back seat in the interest of the state.

