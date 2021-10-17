Seed coy introduces drought resistant maize seed

Seed Co, a hybrid seed production company is set to introduce a drought resistant climate wsmart maize seed ahead of next farming season to boost maize farming in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking during an interaction with farmers in Kaduna, Managing Director, Seed Co, Mr Kolade Dada, said the new variant tagged SC 419 is a product of deep research by the company, adding that it can undergo long drought with little or no rainfall without affecting the quantity and quality of the yield.

“We have a new variety seed SC419 that we are going to sell for next year. It can grow with less or no rainfall. SC419 is vintage. We went deep into research for a product that is climate smart, that can adapt to long drought. It matures very early with yield that is comparable with what others give.

“Our commitment at Seed Co, for the past 81 years of its existence, is to get the right seed with right information for farmers to get the right yield between two and six tonnes, which means more money. We started in Kaduna state eight years ago and we are moving to other parts of the country. We have a processing machine equipment in Kaduna,” he said.

He said the company, which is in 15 African countries, develops and markets hybrid high yielding seeds to alleviate the suffering of farmers, and ensure bumper harvest and high profit margin. Kolade added that Seed Co has generated various types of seeds; early, medium and long term maturing high yields.

The Managing Director of Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency (KADA), Dr. Abubakar Bayero, in his remarks, urged farmers and Nigerians to see agriculture as a business rather than vocation.

Bank of Agriculture (BOA) represented by Mr Ogarawu Anselem commended Seed Co for its loyalty and support to farmers.

Addressing separate interaction with farmers at Saminaka, Emmanuel Okewole, said Seed Co has various maize seed for farmers.

The farmers all gave various positive testimonies of how they have improved the quality and quantity of their farm produce using Seed Co seedlings.