SEF commissions 3 blocks of toilet facilities, classrooms in Abuja school  

Abuja-based NGO, Sam Empowerment Foundation (SEF), has commissioned three blocks of toilet facilities and renovated classrooms at the Junior Secondary School (JSS) Gwarimpa, FCT, to help improve learning in the institution.

Project Director of the foundation, Mrs. Kiema Ogunlana, while commissioning the project in Gwarinpa Abuja at the weekend, said the Foundation is committed to unwavering passion to improve the quality of lives of children and women living in vulnerable conditions.

Ogunlana said the commitment has brought hope, happiness and light to thousands of Nigerians through programmes that focus on health, education, empowerment, capacity building, psychosocial development and other forms of support.

According to her, one of the major drivers of infectious disease and discomfort in our society today is lack of access to good toilet facilities.

“When individuals do not have the privilege of accessing standard places to relieve themselves, it does not just affect them, it also poses as health challenge to those around them.

“This is why the construction of these new toilet blocks and the renovation of classrooms is so important as it represents a commitment by our organisation to ensure that the children have access to a safe and healthy learning environment.

“With these new facilities in place, these children can focus on their studies without worrying about the lack of basic amenities as we want every child to be in school and value education,” she said.

The District Head of Gwarimpa community, His Royal Highness Umar Bayaro, while speaking at the occasion lauded the good gesture SEF, and urged others to emulate the Foundation.

Bayaro urged other organisations to assist the less privileged in the society, stating that one must not be rich before giving back to the society.

