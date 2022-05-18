SEFORP endorses APGA, PDP, others ahead 2023

The South East for President (SEFORP) has endorsed candidates from All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others for President ahead 2023 general elections .

The resolution was made after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at Enugu on the 17th May, 2022.

The National Coordinator, Rev Okechukwu Christopher Obioha JP

said that there is palpable fear in the country that, if PDP can fragrantly flout their constitution and with reckless abandoned; they will as well throw the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the dustbin if they come to power from 2023.

That the political rigmarole by the APC and PDP regardless of the Federal Character and PDP’s constitutional provision, to deny the SouthEast zone this clear opportunity to the Presidency, is a strong conclusion .

“That a denial of the Presidency of 2023 to the SouthEast zone will create more apprehension and exact enamours pressure on the security situation in the SouthEast zone.

” We are strongly requesting these political parties delegates to go ahead and vote in or by consensus announce the following as their candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election.

“We hope to engage other notable groups and Elders of Alaigbo to work out an arrangement for the SouthEast to present one candidate, and that is if the two major political parties refuses the SouthEast zone the opportunity to be their Candidates. We are working,”he said.

