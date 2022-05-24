Segun Adewale emerges Lagos West PDP senatorial candidate

Former Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly called Aeroland, has emerged as Lagos -West PDP senatorial candidate.

Adewale, who polled 264 votes to emerge winner at the party’s primaries, charged all hands to be on deck to wrest power from the ruling party.

In his acceptance speech, Adewale noted that having emerged the candidate of the party, he would work assiduously to ensure other aspirants not so favoured are brought into the fold to ensure the required synergy at the polls for better delivery.

Adewale added that internal wrangling within PDP is counterproductive, as the task ahead demands a united and formidable front to come out victorious.

“What I intend doing is total reconciliation, especially with the aspirant contesting the seat with me in the person of Hon. Yomi Ogungbe.

“ I need to meet with him and ensure we settle our differences before moving to the main elections, because if we don’t come together and work as a team there is no way anybody can win APC in Lagos.

He charged the electorate to get registered and make good use of their votes.

Five INEC officials were on ground at the venue of the primaries to supervise the process.

Three delegates came from each ward across the ten local governments that constitute the senatorial district these include: Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Mushin, Oshodi Isolo and Ojo.

