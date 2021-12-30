Segun Oni hope of masses in Ekiti – Erelu

The Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom and the Olu Omo of Egbe Oba Kingdom in Ekiti state, Chief (Mrs) Kemisola Josephine Elebute- Halle, has declared that the hope of restoration, good standard of living, farewell to abject poverty rest squarely on the shoulders of the former Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Engr. Segun Oni of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

.

She stated that if voted into power in the forthcoming Ekiti state gubernatorial election next year, poverty would be stamped out coupled with rapid development, while socio-political and cultural sustainability of people of Ekiti state would be accorded priority, with valued norms and etiquettes sustained.

.





Speaking with journalists in Abuja in an interactive session, the business mogul and philanthropist, recalled the track records, antecedents and pedigree of Chief Engr. Segun Oni while he was the Governor of Ekiti state.

Elebute- Halle said Oni was the most viable, credible and the best among all the governorship aspirants in all the political parties, who have signified their intentions so far to contest the 2022 governorship elections.

She, therefore, urged all well meaning Ekiti people to return Engr. Oni to the Government House, Ado-Ekiti on 22 October, 2022

She highlighted some of the achievements of Oni while in office to include but not limited to construction of roads, building of hospitals, state government secretariat complex and House of Assembly Complex.

She further said the establishment of Irewolede Housing Estate, storey buildings in secondary schools across Ekiti state, provision of free furniture, lockers, chairs and tables for students in all primary and secondary schools in the state, awards of scholarships in tertiary institutions throughout were the work of the ex governor.

According to her, Oni as governor provided free textbooks, laptops for students, free school feeding programme for Ekiti students, human capital and capacity development, provision of free interest housing, car and furniture loan to all civil and public servants in Ekiti and the timely payment of salaries of workers and pensioners to mention but a few.

Mrs Elebute- Halle was reacting to the advise to Oni by the Ekiti state Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN), Comrade Joseph Rotimi, “not to waste time and money in contesting for the forthcoming Governorship elections in Ekiti state”.

Erelu Atayese said “politics is a game of numbers and popularity. The RTEAN boss should volunteer and test the popularity of Engr. Segun Oni publicly throughout Ekiti state and among the APC stalwarts who are already fed up with the maladministration and misrule of APC in the state.”

According to her, "the corruption in APC informed the decision of Engr. Oni to jettison the ruling party for PDP. The Ekiti people should disregard the assertion of the RTEAN boss as misleading because power belongs to God Who bestows same on whom He wishes."







