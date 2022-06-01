Seizure of tankers in Lagos causing artificial fuel scarcity in Niger – IPMAN

The chairman, Niger state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Adamu Erena, has decried the seizure of members’ fuel tankers in Lagos by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) saying that the action has resulted in fuel scarcity in the state.

Erena stated this Wednesday while speaking with journalists at Pogo depot, Minna.

He called for immediate and unconditional release of the fuel trucks to avoid artificial petroleum scarcity in Niger state.

He said: “IPMAN in Niger state has continued to pay its dues of N35,000 to PTD constantly but we will not compromise to pay additional N2,000 they are demanding.”

He lamented that although some trucks have been able to enter Minna, they couldn’t offload due to lack of waiver receipts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

