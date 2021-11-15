SEJA programme coordinator, Jerome-Mario, loses son

A public affairs analyst and programme coordinator (media and public policy) Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Mr Jerome Utomi, has lost his son-Paschal Onyinyechukwu Utomi.

Aged 13years and 10 months, Paschal, the only son of the family, died in a Lagos hospital Tuesday November 9, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was buried Wednesday in a Lagos cemetery, a statement by the group said Sunday.

He hails from Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Until his death, he was a Senior Secondary School student in one of the private schools in Lagos.

Aside being outstanding in studies, particularly in science subjects, Pascal, according to the statement, was human, humane and the pride of the family.

Left to mourn him are his father, mother and sister among other relations. .