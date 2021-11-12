Self-determination: Sunday Igboho ready to embrace FG’s option if… – Counsel

The Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, has expressed his readiness for the the olive branch extended to him by the Hon Attorney General of Federation, Malam Abubakar Mallami (SAN), over the face off on self-determination bid

Chief Adeyemo Igboho in a statement Friday by his lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), consented to the possibility of political solution as a way out as reportedly muted by Malam Malami (SAN) at Arise TV as reported by all the dailies on November 10, 2021.

In the statement, the Yoruba nation agitator presently in prison custody in Cotonou, Benin Republic has mandated his counsel “to enter into any binding agreement on his behalf that will also be acceptable to his Oodua Nation Group.”

“We have the consent of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho Oosa to react to the olive branch extended to him by the Attorney General of Federation in what we regard as kite flying strategy at Arise TV as reported by all the dailies on November 10, 2021. We have his mandate to enter into any binding agreement on his behalf that will also be acceptable to his Oodua Nation Group.

“Our client as a peace-loving person is glad that the federal government has allowed reasons to prevail in realising that no force on earth can subdue the mantra of self- determination by an indigenous people save referendum and/or sense of belonging and fair treatment of all tribes in accordance with the rule of law.

“Intimidation by imprisonment of our client in foreign land that is generally regarded as the 37th state of Nigeria cannot help the situation, but respect for the rule of law as espoused in the N20.5 billion judgement in favour of our client. The imprisonment is making him more resolute in seeking self determination for his Yoruba indigenous tribe. Hence, as a mark of good faith Nigeria should start with instructing its ‘vassal’ state to release our client and allow him to embark on his medical trip to Germany.”