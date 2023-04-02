Self-reliance: Don tasks female students on technological innovation 

A senior lecturer with the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Professor Abdullah Uba Adamu, has called on young female students to embrace the prevailing vogue for technological innovations for them to become self reliant in future.

Speaking at the opening of three week training organised for young women on GSM repair held at Government Girls Day Secondary School, Sani Mainagge, Kano, weekend, Adamu said embracing the initiative would assist them even when they become house wives.

He pointed out that the raze for self reliance and productivity has transcended every sphere of human endeavour and that with the present digital age running faster, no class of human strata should be left at the lower rung of the ladder.

He said as women, the young students could effectively serve as a catalyst for creating jobs for their womenfolk with the training they have secured adding that no amount of skills and innovations was too little to promote human society.

Speaking earlier, the executive director, Centre for Information Technology and Development, Malam Yunusa Zakari Yau, said the training was conceived to ginger the confidence of women needed to become self reliant.

