Selfish godfathers crippling Lagos economy – Agbaje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje said the domineering and selfish interested of some desperate politicians had over the years stifled the infrastructural and other developmental strides of the state.

Agbaje, who will contesting to govern the state on the platform of the PDP for the third time said this vested interest had not only crippled the state but prevented it from reaching its peak in the face of abundant potentials.

Agbaje, who said the PDP, was working hard to rescue the state from the claws of selfish politicians, noting the successful presidential primary and the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer would clinch victory for the PDP in 2019.

“We intend to take over Lagos in 2019.

The campaign for Lagos is set for us.

It is clear to us in Lagos that what Lagosians are looking for is freedom from the vested interest that has gripped Lagos for nearly 20 years.

We have a situation where it had been under the grip of one or two persons and we are tired of that”.

Though he acknowledged that some reasonable achievement had been made compared to other APC controlled states, he said much could have been attained had things been done properly without the selfish and domineering influence of a godfather.

Citing the light rail project for as an example, Agbaje said: “We have been doing our light rail now for about 12 years, other cities and countries that started with us have finished their own.

These are some of the issues of vested interests.

But we are saying Lagos must have light rail”, he said lamenting that 12 years on and after billions of naira was committed into the project nothing substantial has been done.

Therefore, he said the PDP would address these and other infrastructural deficiencies of the state when it takes over in 2019.

“There is a lot of confidence and don’t forget in 2015 and irrespective of what happened, that base we had in 2015 still remain intact.

Those that voted for us are still there for us”, he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has reaffirmed that Chief Bode George remains the leader of PDP in Lagos.

“I don’t think anybody is going to doubt that.

Chief Bode George is the leader of the PDP in the South West”, he said dismissing allegation that there is no love lost between him and Chief George.

“Very soon, when we start the campaign, you will see that there is nothing to that sour relationship claim”.

